Above, Echo and the Bunnymen perform, The Killing Moon. Sometimes fate does have us up against our will, but not always.

Burnery: What Vicktor Orbán's loss can teach us about [Prznint Stupid's] fate.

The Psy of Life reminds us that we are the heroes we've been looking for.

Left Jabs: Bozo Diplomacy.

Electoral-Votes says of recent White House propaganda, "Well That Didn't Go As Planned."

Bonus Track: Street Art Utopia presents Sculptures That Blend With Nature.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).