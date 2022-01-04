Mike's Blog Round-Up

Links To Liberal Blogs For Tuesday
Mike's Blog Round-Up
Meteor SkyCredit: M. Bouffant
By M. BouffantJanuary 4, 2022

The Back to School, Hope You Aren't a Vector Edition

Someone who is a (possible) plague vector: Texas Leutnant Goobernator Dan Patrick, who contracted it but didn't bother mentioning it. Juanita Jean knows why.

Earth-Bound Misfit sees another try at trolling/policy from the right: Conservative Socialism. Good ol' boy J.D. Vance wants to "crush these companies."

First Draft wishes The Atlantic would shut its festering gob.

Since the day of that piece, as per Johns Hopkins University numbers this morning, 247,857 Americans have lost their life to COVID.

Not, however, a call to "crush" or cancel The Atlantic.

Remember the Giant Meteor candidacy of 2016? The Meteor's been polling in the Pittsburgh area. Details from Nicole Fallert of wordcloud.

Bonus Yellow Dog Granny track: Still kicking, apparently. We are advised (via an e-mail from a stranger in the suggestion box, for whatever that's worth) that Blogger/Blogspot/Google removed her blog, & she's trying to recover it. Good luck, Granny!

Thrown together by M. Bouffant, who hopes no one at Blogger reads what he types on their platform. Suggestions, information &c. welcomed at mbru@crooksandliars.com.

