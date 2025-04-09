Donald 'No New Wars' Trump Considers Bombing Mexico

I’m old enough to remember when Trump campaigned on a promise of no new wars. Now, it seems like he can’t start enough of them. That’s not counting his stupid trade wars that are tanking the stock market and will needlessly cause higher prices on just about everything.

So, in addition to threatening Greenland and Panama and having already bombed Yemen and Somalia, Trump, still in his first 100 days in office, thinks he might like to bomb Mexico, too.

From NBC News:

The Trump administration is considering launching drone strikes on drug cartels in Mexico as part of an ambitious effort to combat criminal gangs trafficking narcotics across the southern border, according to six current and former U.S. military, law enforcement and intelligence officials with knowledge of the matter. Discussions among White House, Defense Department and intelligence officials, which are still at an early stage, have included possible drone strikes against cartel figures and their logistical networks in Mexico with the cooperation of Mexico’s government, the sources said. Still, the administration has made no final decision and reached no definitive agreement about countering the cartels. And unilateral covert action, without Mexico’s consent, has not been ruled out and could be an option of last resort, the sources said. It is unclear whether American officials have floated the possibility of drone strikes to the Mexican government. ... President Donald Trump’s nominee for ambassador to Mexico, Ronald Johnson, refused to rule out unilateral U.S. military action inside Mexico. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth reportedly warned Mexican officials in private about possible unilateral U.S. action. Both have said variations of “all cards are on the table” when it comes to tackling the cartels.

The article goes into great detail about the possibilities. That includes the possibility that the threat is a way to bully Mexico into capitulation. No word on whether any or all of the reporters were in on any Gmail or Signal chats on the matter.

But with war-criminal loving Whiskey Pete Hegseth and his Signalgate cronies at the helm, and maybe a little help from Laura Loomer, what could go wrong?